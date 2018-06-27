Court finds DA cessation of De Lille's membership unlawful, invalid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Court finds DA cessation of De Lille's membership unlawful, invalid

De Lille says her victory is not only for herself but for the people of Cape Town.

Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court ahead of judgement in her case against the DA. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Patricia de Lille in the Western Cape High Court ahead of judgement in her case against the DA. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille remains a member of the Democratic Alliance.

The Western Cape High has declared the party's cessation of her membership to be unlawful and invalid.

De Lille approached the court to challenge the termination of her membership in May, after a radio interview in which she indicated she would resign from the party.

De Lille says her victory is not only for herself but for the people of Cape Town.

In an unanimous judgment by a full bench, the Western Cape High Court has found in favour of Patricia De Lille remaining within the party.

At the heart of its judgment is that the DA failed to properly constitute a Federal Legal Commission panel to decide on the termination of her membership.

Judge Andre Le Grange said DA leader Mmusi Maimane should not have been considered to serve on the panel.

De Lille says she's re-energised to fight for her position in the party, until such time as it finds a legal way to remove her.

WATCH: Court rules on De Lille's DA membership

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA