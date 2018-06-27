Court finds DA cessation of De Lille's membership unlawful, invalid

De Lille says her victory is not only for herself but for the people of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille remains a member of the Democratic Alliance.

The Western Cape High has declared the party's cessation of her membership to be unlawful and invalid.

De Lille approached the court to challenge the termination of her membership in May, after a radio interview in which she indicated she would resign from the party.

De Lille says her victory is not only for herself but for the people of Cape Town.

#DeLille Le Grange, according to the DA, the FLC is an important structure within the party. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

#DeLille Le Grange: The DA's explanation of how it constituted the FLC is strained and confusing. Non-compliance was material, and grounds for review. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

#DeLille Le Grange, In our view, the FLC constituted to deal with Miss De Lille’s cessation was improperly constituted. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

[BREAKING] #DeLille Le Grange it’s our view that he cessation of Miss De Lille is unlawful and invalid. Awarded a cost order against the DA. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2018

In an unanimous judgment by a full bench, the Western Cape High Court has found in favour of Patricia De Lille remaining within the party.

At the heart of its judgment is that the DA failed to properly constitute a Federal Legal Commission panel to decide on the termination of her membership.

Judge Andre Le Grange said DA leader Mmusi Maimane should not have been considered to serve on the panel.

De Lille says she's re-energised to fight for her position in the party, until such time as it finds a legal way to remove her.

