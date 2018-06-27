Collaborative effort needed to deal with WC drought
This was according to experts at the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) Conference in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Sustainable water management by all spheres of government will help the Western Cape deal with the ongoing drought in the region.
Cape Town is currently experiencing its worst drought in more than a decade - and despite recent rains more water-saving initiatives are needed to get through the next summer.
Chairperson of the WISA 2018 conference Jason Mingo says this year's conference brought global experts together to discuss water management and the quality of water.
“Given in a more developing world perspective on what needs to happen in terms of improving sustainable water management in dealing with the risks associated with urbanisation: Climate risk, climate change and population growth.”
Mingo says government departments and corporate businesses will now implement measures and findings that will supply water for growing populations.
Level 6B water restrictions are currently in place in Cape Town.
The City of Cape Town will on Thursday give an update on its current water projects. There are currently three temporary desalination plants in Cape Town producing under 10 million litres of water per day.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
