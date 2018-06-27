Popular Topics
Case against Tafelsig man accused of son’s murder postponed

The 62-year-old Sedick Abrahams is accused of stabbing his tik-addict son Clinton Abrahams to death at their Tafelsig home.

FILE: Sedick Abrahams addressing media after a court appearance for the murder of his 21-year-old drug addict son. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Sedick Abrahams addressing media after a court appearance for the murder of his 21-year-old drug addict son. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man implicated in his son’s murder has made a brief appearance in court.

The 62-year-old Sedick Abrahams is accused of stabbing his tik-addict son Clinton Abrahams to death at their Tafelsig home earlier this year.

The case against the man accused of killing his son has been postponed to August for a regional court date.

Abrahams was charged with murder after his son was stabbed to death during an argument at the family's Tafelsig home in January.

The deceased had apparently threatened the accused with a knife and was stabbed while his father tried to wrestle the knife from him.

At a previous appearance, the accused's wife Myrtle Abrahams told Eyewitness News outside her home that everybody loved her 28-year-old son Clinton but inside, he terrorised his family while under the influence of drugs.

She said more services are needed in the Mitchells Plain community to help people who are dealing with drug- addicted children.

