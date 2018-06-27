Another alleged gangster shot dead in Bonteheuwel

The victim's body was found near the train tracks at Bonteheuwel Station on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gangster has been shot dead in Bonteheuwel in what appears to be a revenge killing.

His death comes after the murder of a rival gang member in the area two weeks ago.

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie says gangsterism is a major problem in the community.

“This is extremely concerning and, as a community, we are seemingly fighting against a brick wall. And I would really urge the minister to read the open letter that I gave him because we desperately need his assistance in policing the gangsterism that is taking place in Bonteheuwel.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)