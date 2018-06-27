ANC pleased with court rulings against disgruntled Limpopo, EC members
The party says that processes for members to air their grievances are working and have called on members to exhaust internal processes.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says that it is pleased that two separate court judgments have been dismissed with costs against its Eastern Cape and Limpopo provincial structures.
In a statement, the ANC has lauded the decision by the Limpopo High Court on Saturday to dismiss an urgent application to halt the provincial conference over the weekend.
It has also celebrated a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg, which was struck from the roll, a case by four disgruntled ANC members from the Eastern Cape, who had called for the disbandment of the provincial leadership elected last October.
Both those judgments, however, did not rule on the merits of the case.
The judges only ruled that they did not believe the cases were urgent.
The disgruntled members from Limpopo and the Eastern Cape have confirmed that they will re-enroll the matters as they believe they still have a case against the ANC.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
