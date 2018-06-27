7 suspected drug dealers expected to appear in court
The Hawks arrested the suspects at a drug lab in Welbekend on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven suspected drug dealers are expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrates court on Wednesday for being in possession of R8 million worth of tik.
The Hawks arrested them at a drug lab in Welbekend on Monday.
Officers also seized manufacturing equipment and chemicals.
The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “We’re of the view that some of the suspects that we might have arrested, they might be out on bail, but this is something that we’re going to finalise before they appear in court.”
Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, two flying squad members were released on R800 bail each on Tuesday after they were charged for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
The two allegedly stole large amounts of dagga and re-supplied dealers.
The pair will be back in court in July.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
