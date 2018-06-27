3 arrested in possession of drugs worth R10k

It’s understood Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were searching two occupants of a vehicle pulled over during an operation.

JOHANNESBURG – Three people have been arrested in Roodepoort in possession of drugs worth R10,000.

A third man ran off with a bag filled with crystal meth and khat.

The JMPD's Edna Mamoyane says the trio has been arrested.

“He threw the bag in the lake, the officers then went in to fetch the bag. They then found the suspect’s crystal meth as well as khat.”