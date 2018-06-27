2 arrested after Diepsloot Taxi Rank shooting

It's understood the crime is linked to a route dispute between rival taxi associations.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a shooting at the Diepsloot Taxi Rank in which two people were wounded.

It's understood the crime is linked to a route dispute between rival taxi associations.

Police say two people were arrested shortly after Tuesday’s shooting.

Spokesperson Tinyiko Mathebula says the suspects have been charged with attempted murder.

“They will be appearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. The one person who was shot was a taxi owner and the other one is a queue marshall.”

