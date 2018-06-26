Sanca & TAG call for harsh action against drug lords, dealers

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations campaign that aims to raise awareness around drug use and the effect that it has on society.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world marks the Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a member of the Westbury community who is also battling with substance abuse has told Eyewitness News he fears he will pass his legacy of addiction to his children and family members.

The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) and Together Action Group (TAG) have hosted a briefing in the drug-ridden community.

They've called for harsh action to be taken against drug lords and dealers.

Roberto Jones says he was first introduced to drugs while in high school in the late 90s and has been battling with addiction ever since.

He says he has been working on a film to keep him from using.

“This film is restricting me from using drugs. When I use drugs the day before, I am lazy to do my things the next day. But come the weekend it’s like big temptations going around.”

Jones says drugs will continue to torment the Westbury community if addicts do not make the decision to stop.

“These people who are using drugs need deterrence, it’s like the market is big.”

He says he has been working with TAG on his road to rehabilitation and hopes his current attempt to be clean will be his last.

AVERAGE AGE OF DRUG ADDICTS DECREASES

Sanca says the average age of drug addicts has decreased to between 11 and 12.

The theme for this year's campaign is “listen first”, focusing on the education and wellbeing of children to ensure they remain safe.

Acting national Sanca coordinator Adrie Vermeulen said: “The age of people coming for treatment has dropped significantly, meaning the onset age is between 11 and 12-year-olds. Because if they are getting to us at the age of 18, already then they are severely dependent on a substance. Then they have started very early to get to that stage.”

