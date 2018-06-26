WC Transport urges youth to consider careers at sea

-
[WATCH] Westbury testimonies on drug abuse in the communityLocal
NTM workers threaten shutdown of all Shoprite subsidiaries from tomorrowLocal
[LISTEN] How SA’s major banks will help govt with ailing SEOsLocal
Moody's upgrades Gold Fields to investment gradeBusiness
Uber granted new, shorter, license to operate in LondonWorld
Mother (20) charged with negligence after abandoning newborn babyLocal
Former Springbok captain Strauss calls it quitsSport
Uruguay makes case for defense despite attacking richesSport
Remgro shifts from rugby to soccer in StellenboschSport
Inter agree deal to sign Nainggolan from RomaSport
#WorldCup: Day 13: What to look out forSport
Caroline Wozniacki calls for Serena seeding at WimbledonSport
Meghan Trainor planning winter weddingLifestyle
Sam Smith goes unnoticed at nightclubLifestyle
Barry Gibb receives his knighthood from Prince CharlesLifestyle
Don’t worry, stress at work isn’t always a bad thingLifestyle
Ed Sheeran has an MBE and other interesting factsLifestyle
Heather Locklear hospitalised for suspected overdoseLifestyle
Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity pushLifestyle
Paris Jackson feels 'blessed' her family is supporting Joe JacksonLifestyle
Kanye West: I think about killing myself all the timeLifestyle
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?Opinion
Beaufort West mayor set to face another no-confidence motionPolitics
ANC welcomes court ruling on challenge to EC elective conference resultsPolitics
Mbalula: ANC keen to finalise manifesto so it can focus on electioneeringPolitics
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacksPolitics
Hlongwa: SIU report aired at strategic intervals to embarrass ANCPolitics
South Africa must focus on its kids to meet UN development goals targetsOpinion
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?Opinion
[OPINION] The trouble with making LGBTIAQ people live on heterosexuals’ termsOpinion
[OPINION] We don’t own data - which is why we find it harder to protectOpinion
[OPINION] Who is Mohamed al-Bambary and why should we care?Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Why Trump’s policy on separating families was differentOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
WC Transport urges youth to consider careers at sea
As the world celebrates World Seafarer Day, the department urged young people to explore career opportunities in the maritime sector.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport has encouraged young people to consider a career in the maritime sector.
As the world celebrates World Seafarer Day, the department urged young people to explore career opportunities at sea.
The department’s Dumisani Ntuli said: “In their search for careers, they must explore what the maritime sector has to offer. The maritime sector offers a wide range of opportunities be it imports, on board ships, or in government departments that interact [with the sector].”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
