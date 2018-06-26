WC Transport urges youth to consider careers at sea

As the world celebrates World Seafarer Day, the department urged young people to explore career opportunities in the maritime sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport has encouraged young people to consider a career in the maritime sector.

The department’s Dumisani Ntuli said: “In their search for careers, they must explore what the maritime sector has to offer. The maritime sector offers a wide range of opportunities be it imports, on board ships, or in government departments that interact [with the sector].”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)