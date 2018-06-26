Popular Topics
WC Transport urges youth to consider careers at sea

As the world celebrates World Seafarer Day, the department urged young people to explore career opportunities in the maritime sector.

FILE: The SA Agulhas II will be deployed to help conduct wide-ranging marine research along the Indian Ocean. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: The SA Agulhas II will be deployed to help conduct wide-ranging marine research along the Indian Ocean. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport has encouraged young people to consider a career in the maritime sector.

As the world celebrates World Seafarer Day, the department urged young people to explore career opportunities at sea.

The department’s Dumisani Ntuli said: “In their search for careers, they must explore what the maritime sector has to offer. The maritime sector offers a wide range of opportunities be it imports, on board ships, or in government departments that interact [with the sector].”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

