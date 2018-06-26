Waste pickers fear Joburg recycling initiative will kill business
From 1 July, people living in the suburbs, townships or in a complex will be supplied with a recycling bag once a week to dispose of items like paper, glass and cans.
JOHANNESBURG – Some waste pickers in Johannesburg have told Eyewitness News, they fear the city's efforts to make recycling compulsory for residents will impact their business.
From 1 July, people living in the suburbs, townships or in a complex will be supplied with a recycling bag once a week to dispose of items like paper, glass and cans.
But the city has assured the almost 6,000 entrepreneurs who work as waste pickers that the project will in fact make their jobs easier.
As early as 4am and waste pickers in Bryanston begin pushing trolley-loads of recyclable items to a truck owned by an independent contractor that pays for recyclable items.
Jabulani Mhlongo has been working at the Robinson Deep landfill site in Turffontein for over 22 years.
He's worried there will be nothing left to salvage once the recycling project is in full swing.
“Our complaints as recyclers are that if government wants to take over the recycling, we’ll go hungry.”
Thirty-year-old Maxwell Zungu is also concerned that the city's new project will have a massive impact on his livelihood.
Waste pickers can earn up to R13,000 a month.
But Pikitup's general manager, Mzukisi Tshem, has assured waste pickers that their work will not become redundant.
WATCH: Joburg's waste woes: Trash vs treasure
Popular in Local
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
-
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacks
-
[CARTOON] Taxing Issues
-
Organisers of People of Colour Only supper claim violent backlash
-
SuperSport: Racism hasn't played role in concerns raised by presenters
-
UCT’s decolonial winter school under fire over people of colour-only supper
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.