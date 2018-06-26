Popular Topics
Vrygrond residents demand houses, services

Community members say they will continue to picket until the mayor accept their memorandum.

Police monitoring a group of protesters from Vrygrond outside the Civic Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Police monitoring a group of protesters from Vrygrond outside the Civic Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of protesters from Vrygrond are picketing outside the Cape Town Civic Centre.

Residents are demanding housing and better service delivery.

Over the last month, thousands of residents across the metro have taken to the streets to voice their concerns.

Dozens of Vrygrond residents are singing and chanting at the steps of the Civic Centre in Cape Town.

Placards are being displayed: “Where is our mayor? "We want housing” and “What about our elders?”

Community members say they have had enough.

Their demands include better service delivery, housing and the construction of a new school and clinic.

A resident said: “Together we are all here for houses because there are people who live there by Vrygrond, they are not from our country, they come from far but if they give houses for the people, they give them first.”

Another resident added: “There’s no clinic nearby, when you go to a clinic there’s shooting there. We can’t go to the day hospital, there’s no transport.”

Community members say they will continue to picket until the mayor accepts their memorandum.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

