Vrygrond residents demand houses, services
Community members say they will continue to picket until the mayor accept their memorandum.
CAPE TOWN - A group of protesters from Vrygrond are picketing outside the Cape Town Civic Centre.
Residents are demanding housing and better service delivery.
Over the last month, thousands of residents across the metro have taken to the streets to voice their concerns.
#VrygrondMarch Vrygrond residents say they want better service delivery including a clinic and houses. GLS pic.twitter.com/VAGXPmp7wY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
Dozens of Vrygrond residents are singing and chanting at the steps of the Civic Centre in Cape Town.
Placards are being displayed: “Where is our mayor? "We want housing” and “What about our elders?”
Community members say they have had enough.
#VrygrondMarch Protesters making their way to Cape Town Civic Centre. GLS pic.twitter.com/xRSh3KQsjn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
Their demands include better service delivery, housing and the construction of a new school and clinic.
A resident said: “Together we are all here for houses because there are people who live there by Vrygrond, they are not from our country, they come from far but if they give houses for the people, they give them first.”
Another resident added: “There’s no clinic nearby, when you go to a clinic there’s shooting there. We can’t go to the day hospital, there’s no transport.”
Community members say they will continue to picket until the mayor accepts their memorandum.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
-
Sars inquiry quite urgent & Ramaphosa has set tight deadlines
-
Bellville furniture store catches fire
-
I wanted to kill him, but that won’t bring my daughter back - Stacey's mom
-
JMPD: 408 vehicles impounded throughout city since March
-
'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.