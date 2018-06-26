UCT’s Decolonial Winter School set to continue despite backlash
Although the organisers were told to open the event to everyone, the official Twitter account of the Decolonial School stated that 'it is time that whites get used to being excluded'.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT)’s Decolonial Winter School is set to continue despite backlash around a dinner scheduled for people of colour only.
Racial exclusion goes against UCT policy, according to spokesperson Elijah Moholola.
However, the university supports the school’s aim to promote decolonial learning and spaces.
“It’s the view of the executive that the cost for the coloniality itself is well served by a diversity of opinions and views, along with the commitment to foregrounding in the experiences of those who have felt excluded and marginalised. The discussion ought not to be exclusive domain to a specific group of people.”
Meanwhile, organisers say they have received violent backlash after their event was cancelled.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
