Suspects in Ngcobo police killings to return to court

The investigation into the killings has laid bare suspected cult activities at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry on the outskirts of Ngcobo.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged Ngcobo cop killers are expected back in the dock next month.

Five police officers were gunned down in a bloody massacre while on duty at the Eastern Cape town's police station in February this year.

Two police officers were killed along the main road, shot execution style.

Three more police officers were ambushed and gunned down inside the police station.

Police arrested six suspects who have since appeared in court in connection with the killings.

NPA regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, says each suspect faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

"They did appear on the 14th of June in the Ngcobo magistrates court and the State placed on record that the case is ready for trial, so the docket has been taken to the DPP's office for a final decision as to which court must hear the case."

The matter has been postponed to 27 July.