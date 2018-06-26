Suspects in Ngcobo police killings to return to court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Suspects in Ngcobo police killings to return to court

The investigation into the killings has laid bare suspected cult activities at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry on the outskirts of Ngcobo.

Forensic pathology officers at the scene where police officers were killed when armed men attacked the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on 21 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Michael Pinyana
Forensic pathology officers at the scene where police officers were killed when armed men attacked the Ngcobo police station in the Eastern Cape on 21 February 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Michael Pinyana
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The alleged Ngcobo cop killers are expected back in the dock next month.

Five police officers were gunned down in a bloody massacre while on duty at the Eastern Cape town's police station in February this year.

The investigation into the killings has laid bare suspected cult activities at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry on the outskirts of Ngcobo.

Two police officers were killed along the main road, shot execution style.

Three more police officers were ambushed and gunned down inside the police station.

Police arrested six suspects who have since appeared in court in connection with the killings.

NPA regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, says each suspect faces charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

"They did appear on the 14th of June in the Ngcobo magistrates court and the State placed on record that the case is ready for trial, so the docket has been taken to the DPP's office for a final decision as to which court must hear the case."

The matter has been postponed to 27 July.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA