Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has learnt that the man arrested for the murder of a Mitchells Plain child has confessed to the crime.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the girl's body was found in a shallow grave in Eastridge.

The body has yet to be positively identified as that of 6-year-old Stacey Adams, who went missing on Saturday.

[BREAKING] EWN has learnt a man arrested for the murder of a Mitchells Plain child has confessed to the crime. The body has yet to be positively identified as that of 6-yo #StaceyAdams

- who went missing on Saturday. @MoniqueMortlock — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

Angry community members petrol bombed the house (the suspect lived in the Wendy house next to the house) & tried to attack the 25-yo man who was taken away by police. MM pic.twitter.com/Ce896wcUY1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018

Beacon View Primary School principal Edna Hockey is here to visit #StaceyAdams’ mom. Hockey says Stacey, who was a grade 1 learner at the school, was a quiet & well-mannered girl. MM pic.twitter.com/KMYV9v3K8w — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018

A throng of frustrated residents gave Police Minister Bheki Cele a cold reception when he visited the area on Monday.

The community is understandably angry at having to endure yet another child murder.

On Sunday, following the discovery of the child's body, angry community members petrol bombed a house near the scene and tried to attack the man accused of the crime. Officers were also pelted with stones.

Cele was questioned as to why there were apparently no officers on the scene for several hours yesterday that led to curious community members ignoring accessing the crime scene, where a panga was allegedly found.

"We're sure it was difficult for everybody, the police themselves had to be rescued because of the anger of the community. That information has been given to us and people who spoke about that have agreed to co-operate with the police going forward."

Police have not yet confirmed when the suspect will be charged and appear in court.