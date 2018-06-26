SuperSport: Racism hasn't played role in concerns raised by presenters

SuperSport says all issues raised by the presenters have been resolved.

JOHANNESBURG – SuperSport says that claims of racism made by four of its black presenters have been resolved.

The channel says all parties involved have acknowledged that racism hasn’t played any role in the concerns raised by the group after they made headlines in the Sunday papers.

The presenters raised unhappiness over pay and contract gaps.

It's the latest incident after the investigation into an on-air fallout between Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallet and Naas Botha.

In a statement, the commercial broadcaster says it received an attorney’s letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve it internally.

Claims by anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo centred on pay disparity and intimidation.

The channel was not available for interviews.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)