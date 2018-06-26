Some Joburg taxi bosses vow to intensify strike if concerns not taken seriously
Taxi drivers are now discussing the option of a national shutdown if authorities don't respond positively to a list of grievances they submitted to the JMPD on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg taxi bosses affiliated to 11 associations have vowed to intensify their strike against the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) if their concerns are not taken seriously.
Commuters in Alexandra, Randburg and Midrand areas were affected by the work stoppage after more than 500 vehicles were impounded at the weekend.
Drivers say the vehicles are roadworthy and have accused the JMPD of targeting them.
Taxi owner Gladys Matlhare says: "I do agree that some taxis are not roadworthy. But the roadworthy ones, why now punish me for somebody else’s unroadworthy car and we’re now in the same boat?”
Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says the JMPD will not be bullied by taxi associations to condone lawlessness.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
