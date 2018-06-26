Popular Topics
Scuffles, traffic chaos mar Uber, Taxify drivers’ protest in CT

Dozens of drivers staged a demonstration, driving along the Main Road from Cape Town Stadium to the city centre on Tuesday morning.

A screengrab of Uber and Taxify drivers scuffling with traffic police during a protest in Somerset Road, Cape Town on 26 June 2018.
A screengrab of Uber and Taxify drivers scuffling with traffic police during a protest in Somerset Road, Cape Town on 26 June 2018.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Scuffles and traffic chaos have marked a protest by Uber and Taxify drivers in Cape Town.

Dozens of drivers staged a demonstration, driving along the Main Road from Cape Town Stadium to the city centre on Tuesday morning.

They say they are tired of being “exploited” by their bosses.

It’s not only poor pay and alleged exploitation, Uber and taxi drivers who took part in the impromptu march are angry about.

They are tired of being victimised by traffic officials.

“They impound our cars, then they want R10,000 for the cars to be returned to us because of the permit but the government doesn’t want to give us the permit.”

Another driver added: “First you can see the price is very down and everything now is very high. Even to pay rent is very difficult.”

Scuffles broke out as officials tried to move protesters along with a queue of traffic backing up on Somerset Road in the wake of the protest.

Amid cursing and hooting, protesters and drivers accused officers of racism.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

