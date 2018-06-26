Scuffles, traffic chaos mar Uber, Taxify drivers’ protest in CT
Dozens of drivers staged a demonstration, driving along the Main Road from Cape Town Stadium to the city centre on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Scuffles and traffic chaos have marked a protest by Uber and Taxify drivers in Cape Town.
They say they are tired of being “exploited” by their bosses.
It’s not only poor pay and alleged exploitation, Uber and taxi drivers who took part in the impromptu march are angry about.
#UberProtest Altercation between Uber and Taxify drivers and Traffic officials. GLS pic.twitter.com/BhD9dYBTgy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
They are tired of being victimised by traffic officials.
“They impound our cars, then they want R10,000 for the cars to be returned to us because of the permit but the government doesn’t want to give us the permit.”
Another driver added: “First you can see the price is very down and everything now is very high. Even to pay rent is very difficult.”
#Uber #Taxify A scuffle broke out between officials and protesting ubder drivers in front of the traffic dept in Greenpoint. The area is quiet at the moment after stun grenades were fired to disperse the group. SF pic.twitter.com/cd9W2QlBdy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
Scuffles broke out as officials tried to move protesters along with a queue of traffic backing up on Somerset Road in the wake of the protest.
Amid cursing and hooting, protesters and drivers accused officers of racism.
#Uber #Taxify The peaceful gathering has turned chaotic with police firing stun grenades to disperse the group. A section of Somerset Rd has been cordoned off and is closed to traffic, opposite the traffic dept. SF pic.twitter.com/0VxVVFG41t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
