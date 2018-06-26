'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
Pravin Gordhan has been called as the first witness at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance in Sars which started in Pretoria on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says by 2014, South African Revenue Service (Sars) had grown into a world-class efficient tax administration.
Gordhan has been called as the first witness at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance in Sars which started in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Retired judge Robert Nugent, who has been appointed as the inquiry's commissioner, says the probe is focused on the four-year period between April 2014 until March this year.
Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane was appointed as the tax boss in September 2014.
Gordhan set the background for the growth of the revenue service, starting with his appointment as commissioner in 1999.
“By 2014, if not earlier, the Sars was a world-class modern, efficient and respected tax and customs administration. South Africans who worked for Sars held their heads high both within South African and indeed globally as well.”
He says Sars became a model for government departments.
“People were proud to say they work for Sars and would probably want Sars to be part of their CVs so they can move on to higher offers, if you like, within the public and private sector as well. It became an example of what transformation would be and what it could achieve.”
The now minister of public enterprises is also the ex-Sars commissioner.
The inquiry seeks to establish why South Africa has experienced a R50 billion revenue shortfall as well as the cause of the exodus of skilled staff at Sars.
