Sars inquiry quite urgent & Ramaphosa has set tight deadlines

JOHANNESBURG - Retired Judge Robert Nugent says he considers the commission of inquiry into governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) an urgent matter which is dealing with very important issues.

Nugent has held a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday ahead of the start of the public hearings on Tuesday afternoon.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is the former finance minister and ex-Sars commissioner, is scheduled to be called as the first witness.

Nugent says they're investigating issues of national importance.

“This commission is quite an urgent one and the president has given us a limited time to report to him. It is said that the collection of revenue has fallen short by R50 billion and some people say it’s the economy that has done that, others say it’s because Sars is not working efficiently.”

The judge says most of the information will not be obtained through public hearings.

“A lot of information here is going to have to come from the documents and scrutinising those documents, seeing what the result is and perhaps public hearings there. Don’t expect months of public hearings, there will be public hearings from time to time as we think it is appropriate to do so.”

Nugent says he intends to wrap up the commission within the tight deadlines set by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inquiry seeks to establish why South Africa has experienced a R50 billion revenue shortfall as well as the cause of the exodus of skilled staff at Sars.

Nugent says the president expects a preliminary report by the end of September followed by the final report at the end of November.

“We’re going to do the very best we can to meet those deadlines because we think it’s urgent enough, whether we will or not at the end of the day, one can’t predict. It’s certainly our intention that it should be done by then. You should expect public hearings and longer ones a few weeks as a time in August and perhaps in September as well.”