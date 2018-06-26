Saftu calls for ministerial intervention in WSU strike

Staff at the Eastern Cape institution have been on strike since 29 May, demanding an 8% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) has accused management at the Walter Sisulu University of negotiating in bad faith almost a month into a strike by workers.

Staff at the Eastern Cape institution have been on strike since 29 May, demanding an 8% salary increase.

The industrial action has affected students who have not been able to sit for assessments, including mid-year exams.

Saftu has now called on Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor to immediately intervene in the dispute.

Spokesperson Patrick Craven says the impasse is destructive for workers and students.

“Management in particular are just being intransigent and this is having very serious effects on the students at the university. Many may not be able to complete the courses that they’re doing.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)