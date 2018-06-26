Protesting drivers accuse Uber, Taxify of exploitation

To make their point, drivers made their way down the Main Road from the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point to the CBD, causing a traffic snarl up.

CAPE TOWN - Uber and Taxify drivers are protesting in the Cape Town city centre.

This Uber driver claims those working for the two e-hailing services are being exploited by their bosses.

“The condition is time-based tariffs… any type or form of charging is strictly prohibited in terms of this permit, but Uber refused to increase their prices for the past five years.”

#Uber & #Taxifiy drivers driving in convoy in Somerset road, apparently as part of a protest. Still unclear at this stage what the protest is about. MM pic.twitter.com/jikNsuiuam — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#Uber #Taxify The convoy is making its way trough the Cape Town CBD pic.twitter.com/1elAB0s4sq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#Uber drivers are blocking part of Somerset Rd in Greenpoint. Unclear what the march is about. A sign on one vehicle reads ‘Uber must be regulated’. SF pic.twitter.com/TDzO2KCAz3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

