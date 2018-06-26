Popular Topics
Go

Protesting drivers accuse Uber, Taxify of exploitation

To make their point, drivers made their way down the Main Road from the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point to the CBD, causing a traffic snarl up.

A message is seen on one of the cars that participated in a protest by Uber and Taxify driver in Green Point, Cape Town. Picture: EWN
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Uber and Taxify drivers are protesting in the Cape Town city centre.

To make their point, drivers made their way down the Main Road from the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point to the CBD, causing a traffic snarl up.

This Uber driver claims those working for the two e-hailing services are being exploited by their bosses.

“The condition is time-based tariffs… any type or form of charging is strictly prohibited in terms of this permit, but Uber refused to increase their prices for the past five years.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

