Parts of Ekurhuleni to experience water interruptions today
The water stoppage is being implemented to make way for repairs on a burst Rand Water pipe at Main Reef and Wit Deep Road.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni says Germiston residents should expect water interruptions on Tuesday due to urgent maintenance.
The water stoppage is being implemented to make way for repairs on a burst Rand Water pipe at Main Reef and Wit Deep Road.
Three roving water tankers will be provided to supply water to the affected customers.
Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says: "From 8 in the morning until half-past 4 in the afternoon. The interruption is just to make repairs on a pipe that burst.
“The main areas that is affected is Balmoral area. The entire Germiston is not necessarily affected.”
The City of Tshwane has also warned of a water outage on Thursday, also due to scheduled maintenance.
Affected areas include Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Enkangala and the Thembisile Hani local municipality.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
