Parts of Ekurhuleni to experience water interruptions today

The water stoppage is being implemented to make way for repairs on a burst Rand Water pipe at Main Reef and Wit Deep Road.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni says Germiston residents should expect water interruptions on Tuesday due to urgent maintenance.

The water stoppage is being implemented to make way for repairs on a burst Rand Water pipe at Main Reef and Wit Deep Road.

Three roving water tankers will be provided to supply water to the affected customers.

Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says: "From 8 in the morning until half-past 4 in the afternoon. The interruption is just to make repairs on a pipe that burst.

“The main areas that is affected is Balmoral area. The entire Germiston is not necessarily affected.”

The City of Tshwane has also warned of a water outage on Thursday, also due to scheduled maintenance.

Affected areas include Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Enkangala and the Thembisile Hani local municipality.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

