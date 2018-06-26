Parts of Ekurhuleni to experience water interruptions today

The water stoppage is being implemented to make way for repairs on a burst Rand Water pipe at Main Reef and Wit Deep Road.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni says Germiston residents should expect water interruptions on Tuesday due to urgent maintenance.

Three roving water tankers will be provided to supply water to the affected customers.

Spokesperson Themba Gadebe says: "From 8 in the morning until half-past 4 in the afternoon. The interruption is just to make repairs on a pipe that burst.

“The main areas that is affected is Balmoral area. The entire Germiston is not necessarily affected.”

The City of Tshwane has also warned of a water outage on Thursday, also due to scheduled maintenance.

Affected areas include Bronkhorstspruit, Zithobeni, Enkangala and the Thembisile Hani local municipality.

