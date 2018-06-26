Organisers of People of Colour Only supper claim violent backlash

The event, which was scheduled for Monday night, was called off after the university issued a statement preventing racially profiled events from taking place on its campuses.

JOHANNESBURG – Organiser's of a People of Colour Only supper at the University of Cape Town say they have received violent backlash after their event was cancelled.

Post-graduates and alumni organised the dinner as part of the institution's first Decolonial Winter School' Program.

Organiser Alex Hotz says: "It's just interesting that such a lot of fuss was kicked up about it and that there's a lot of silence around the violence that the organisers and management of the university, who are black people, have had to deal with... [There's been] a lot of racist abuse and vitriol from white people through social media."