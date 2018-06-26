NUM calls for amendment of Mining Safety Act after latest mine death
NUM says the mining safety act should be amended so companies like Sibanye-Stillwater, that don’t protect the safety of their workers, can be prosecuted.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says the Mining Safety Act should be amended so that companies like Sibanye-Stillwater, that don’t protect the safety of their workers, can be prosecuted.
Another mineworker has died, this time at the company's Driefontein operation.
Preliminary investigations show the man entered a scraper path and was caught by the machine.
This brings to 21 the number of miners who have died at Sibanye Stillwater this year.
Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu says this is shocking.
“The Mining Health and Safety Act must be amended so that those who are found to be responsible in the fatalities in the mining industry must be arrested and prosecuted today.”
