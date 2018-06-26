NTM workers threaten shutdown of all Shoprite subsidiaries from tomorrow

Some affiliated employees based at the Centurion distribution centre have been on strike for over a month now over wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers affiliated to the National Transport Movement (NTM) are threating to embark on a shutdown of all Shoprite subsidiaries from Wednesday.

It's understood drivers and warehouse workers are demanding a minimum monthly salary of R12,500 as well as a provident fund, medical aid and bonuses.

The union says workers are currently earning about R400 a week which is unsustainable.

Spokesperson David Maoto said: “We tried to negotiate with them several times, but they rejected our proposals. That is why we have taken the case to the CCMA and we have also received a certificate for strike action.”

