No sign of missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson

The 49-year-old woman was last seen on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN - Despite beefed-up searches, police have still not found any trace of missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson.
Nelson's car has, however, was found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt.
She has short blonde hair, a tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a dark top and grey pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact The Pink Ladies or the Claremont SAPS.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
