No need for national govt intervention in WC municipalities, says DA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

No need for national govt intervention in WC municipalities, says DA

The DA says it's untrue that the Western Cape provincial government is not doing enough to ensure stability in troubled municipalities.

A road sign to Oudtshoorn. Picture: Facebook.
A road sign to Oudtshoorn. Picture: Facebook.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says there's no need for national government to intervene in any of the municipalities under its control in the Western Cape.

Four municipalities including George and Knysna, are currently in turmoil with the drama centering on the town's mayors.

The African National Congress (ANC) wants the national government to get involved.

The DA says it's untrue that the Western Cape provincial government is not doing enough to ensure stability in troubled municipalities.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says despite the leadership challenges in some municipalities, reports from the Auditor-General and Statistics South Africa prove that councils in the province outperform those elsewhere in terms of service delivery and financial governance.

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe says the party has already investigated matters in some of the municipalities, while the Hawks are dealing with issues in George and Oudtshoorn.

"The ANC better remember that the bar is very high and that one cannot place a municipality under administration except going through the most rigorous process."

Bredell says that the province has zero tolerance for corruption regardless of party politics and who's in charge.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA