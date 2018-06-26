No need for national govt intervention in WC municipalities, says DA

The DA says it's untrue that the Western Cape provincial government is not doing enough to ensure stability in troubled municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says there's no need for national government to intervene in any of the municipalities under its control in the Western Cape.

Four municipalities including George and Knysna, are currently in turmoil with the drama centering on the town's mayors.

The African National Congress (ANC) wants the national government to get involved.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says despite the leadership challenges in some municipalities, reports from the Auditor-General and Statistics South Africa prove that councils in the province outperform those elsewhere in terms of service delivery and financial governance.

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe says the party has already investigated matters in some of the municipalities, while the Hawks are dealing with issues in George and Oudtshoorn.

"The ANC better remember that the bar is very high and that one cannot place a municipality under administration except going through the most rigorous process."

Bredell says that the province has zero tolerance for corruption regardless of party politics and who's in charge.