Mzimhlophe pedestrian bridge in Orlando East closed for repairs

Local
It's understood a recent site inspection revealed that the bridge's structure is unstable and rapidly deteriorating.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency has closed the Mzimhlophe pedestrian bridge in Orlando East for repairs due to safety concerns.
The agency says there are deep cracks and excessive corrosion that need urgent attention.
Spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said: “We will be rehabilitating the bridge towards the end of this financial year and we envisage the bridge opening towards mid-2019.”
