Mzimhlophe pedestrian bridge in Orlando East closed for repairs

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency has closed the Mzimhlophe pedestrian bridge in Orlando East for repairs due to safety concerns.

It's understood a recent site inspection revealed that the bridge's structure is unstable and rapidly deteriorating.

The agency says there are deep cracks and excessive corrosion that need urgent attention.

Spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said: “We will be rehabilitating the bridge towards the end of this financial year and we envisage the bridge opening towards mid-2019.”