Mother (20) charged with negligence after abandoning newborn baby
Two Metrobus drivers and two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department inspectors discovered the baby on Saturday evening
JOHANNESBURG - A 20-year-old young mother has been charged with negligence after allegedly abandoning her day-old baby on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard Streets in the Johannesburg CBD.
Two Metrobus drivers and two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department inspectors discovered the baby on Saturday evening.
Police were able to trace the whereabouts of the mother who was then handcuffed.
The city's Luyanda Longwe says the baby is now with a relative who’s is providing care.
“The family of this young lady has been notified about the incident and the baby. Apparently at home they didn’t even know that she was pregnant. So, she wanted to abandon the baby because she didn’t know the means of taking care of the child and the father had said he would not be involved.”
