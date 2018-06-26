Mitchells Plain community seething following latest child murder

Police are investigating after a body was found buried in a shallow grave in Eastridge on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain community is reeling and seething following the murder of a local child.

The body has yet to be positively identified as that of 6-year-old Stacey Adams who went missing on Saturday.

A suspect has been arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with the child's family on Monday.

"There was a very unhealthy situation that happened. Police were pelted with stones, two of whom were injured and had to be rescued. The situation was not very conducive for anybody. But indeed, the police will have to come back and do there job but with a full understanding that we had an unfortunate situation yesterday."

This is where a child’s body was found yesterday. Community members say it’s the body of 6-yo #StaceyAdams. A suspect (the mom’s ex-boyfriend) has been arrested in connection with the murder. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/Yv0TNkRk4d — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018