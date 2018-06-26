Mitchells Plain child murder to receive top priority, Cele promises

Eyewitness News has learnt that a man arrested for the murder of the child has confessed to the crime.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised that the investigation into the murder of of child in Mitchells Plain will receive top priority.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the girl's body was found in a shallow grave in Eastridge.

It is widely believed that the body is that of six-year-old Stacey Adams, who went missing on Saturday.

Cele visited the area on Monday.

"I have senior police here and I have instructed them that the matter must be handled at the level of the general and keep reporting to the family. Look like there are other matters to be followed and the family has promised to co-operate in working with the police."