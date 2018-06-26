Mines contravening Safety Act should be penalised – Parly committee
The committee has reacted to the death of a worker at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operation on the West Rand.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's mineral resources committee says mines that contravene the Safety Act should be penalised.
The committee has reacted to the death of a worker at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operation on the West Rand.
A preliminary investigation conducted by the company has revealed the 35-year-old man died after being caught in a scraper path machine.
The committee says it will collaborate with the Mineral Resources Department to draft a mine and safety act.
Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo says other means of accountability other than prosecution should be considered.
“We need to go beyond the criminal procedure matter, deduct points, give the licence. Parts of the conditions in the licence must include your mine’s health and safety record. And once your mine’s health and safety record project that we’re not performing well, then there should be consequences.”
The committee has told the department it’s still seeking details on various inquiries into deaths at mines.
The committee is also calling for strong action against Sibanye-Stillwater, including possibly suspending the mining company's operating licence.
Luzipo has sent condolences to the family and friends of the latest victim.
“It’s with shock, sadness and an element of hopelessness [to hear of this death]. The big question here is that is there any commitment to make it a point that this thing is resolved?”
The tragedy brings the number of Sibanye miners killed to 21 since the beginning of this year.
Popular in Local
-
'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
-
JMPD: 408 vehicles impounded throughout city since March
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
-
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacks
-
Bellville furniture store catches fire
-
I wanted to kill him, but that won’t bring my daughter back - Stacey's mom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.