Mercedes Benz invests R10bn in expansion of East London plant

CAPE TOWN - German automaker Mercedes Benz has invested R10 billion for the expansion of its East London plant.

The luxury carmaker’s new generation C-Class is one of the vehicles that will be built at the site.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with other delegates, visited the plant on Tuesday afternoon where he stressed the importance of stimulating new investment in the economy.

Ramaphosa further reiterated this is necessary to realise economic growth, create employment and reduce inequality.

“Mercedes Benz is demonstrating to all in our country and beyond the shores of our country that South Africa is indeed a good investment destination, and we welcome you for having brought this investment here.”

Mercedes Benz SA spokesperson Thato Mntambo said: “It’s a sign of our commitment as Mercedes Benz to South Africa, an effort to rerevise economic growth in the region of East London, but also in South Africa. And also, just in terms of the automotive industry, we’re trying to boost it and make it more competitive.”

Markus Schäfer and President Ramaphosa commit to steering the economy together, through the R10-billion investment for the East London plant.#MercedesBenzSAInvestment pic.twitter.com/gdh9bRizQD — Mercedes-Benz SA (@MercedesBenz_SA) June 26, 2018

