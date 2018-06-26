[LISTEN] Khaya Sithole denies bringing accountancy profession into disrepute

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Gugu Mhlungu speaks to former financial accounting lecturer at Wits University Khaya Sithole on Saica’s accusations against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) announced that there would be public hearings against some of their members.

One of the individuals is former financial accounting lecturer at Wits University Khaya Sithole.

Sithole’s disciplinary hearing started on Friday and was among the first of its kind to be open to the public.

Sithole is accused of bringing the profession into disrepute.

Saica says opening the hearing to the public is an effort to enhance the transparency in the profession.

The profession has recently been in the public eye for all the wrong reasons; Anoj Singh is another member who’s also awaiting a disciplinary hearing, the Estina dairy farmer project and the involvement of KPMG have also tarnished the reputation of CA.

