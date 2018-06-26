[LISTEN] JMPD accused of targeting taxi industry
Radio 702 | Radio 702 Bongani Bingwa speaks to JMPD chief David Tembe about claims his department is targeting taxi associations following the removal of nearly 500 ‘coffins with wheels’ on Johannesburg roads.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has denied the department is targeting taxi drivers.
On Monday, taxi commuters in Alexandra, Midrand, Sandton and surrounding areas were left stranded when taxi drivers, affiliated to 11 associations, went on a one-day strike after nearly 500 vehicles were impounded.
Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tembe about claims that JMPD is targeting taxi associations following the removal of ‘coffins with wheels’ on Johannesburg roads.
“We are not targeting taxi associations, ours is to enforce the rule of law on the roads,” Tembe said.
