[LISTEN] Jeremy Sampson remembers David Goldblatt

JOHANNESBURG - Brand Finance SA Director Jeremy Sampson has described David Goldblatt as a very principled, private man who was at his happiest when out on his own taking pictures.

Sampson says he and Goldblatt worked together on numerous brochures and reports which required a lot of travelling, adding that they would often snap into the darkness, relying mostly on natural light.

The award-winning South African photographer, who died on Monday at the age of 87, was best known for his work documenting apartheid-era events.

