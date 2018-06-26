Land, mining uncertainty threatens South Africa growth: Moody's

South Africa’s economic growth prospects will be limited by weak business confidence while uncertainty around land and mining reforms remain a concern for investors, ratings agency Moody’s said in a research report on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s economic growth prospects will be limited by weak business confidence while uncertainty around land and mining reforms remain a concern for investors, ratings agency Moody’s in research report on Tuesday.

“Uncertainty over how this (land reform) will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment,” said Moody’s analyst and senior credit officer Lucie Villa.

“(It) could ultimately lead to a more pronounced fall in investment should the final terms of land reform be particularly onerous to businesses.”