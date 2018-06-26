Land expropriation Parly committee given extra time

The National Council of Provinces passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to look into expropriate land without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s constitutional review committee has been given extra time to conduct its business.

Members of the committee are currently crisscrossing the country holding public hearings on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to do its work.

The extension comes as Members of Parliament hold their first public hearing on expropriation in the community of Concordia outside Springbok in the Northern Cape.

A final draft of the report was expected to be submitted by 3 August, by which date the committee would have concluded its public hearings in the provinces.

NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai said: “I move that councils subject to the concurrence of the National Assembly extend the deadline by which the constitutional review committee has to report to 28 September 2018.”

It will now be up to the National Assembly to ratify the extension for the committee, which has already received more than 700,000 written electronic and hard copy submissions from the public.

