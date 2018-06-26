Land expropriation Parly committee given extra time
The National Council of Provinces passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to look into expropriate land without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s constitutional review committee has been given extra time to conduct its business.
Members of the committee are currently crisscrossing the country holding public hearings on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.
On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to do its work.
The extension comes as Members of Parliament hold their first public hearing on expropriation in the community of Concordia outside Springbok in the Northern Cape.
A final draft of the report was expected to be submitted by 3 August, by which date the committee would have concluded its public hearings in the provinces.
NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai said: “I move that councils subject to the concurrence of the National Assembly extend the deadline by which the constitutional review committee has to report to 28 September 2018.”
It will now be up to the National Assembly to ratify the extension for the committee, which has already received more than 700,000 written electronic and hard copy submissions from the public.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
No sign of missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson
-
'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacks
-
UCT’s Decolonial Winter School set to continue despite backlash
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.