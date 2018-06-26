Land expropriation Parly committee given extra time

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Land expropriation Parly committee given extra time

The National Council of Provinces passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to look into expropriate land without compensation.

Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s constitutional review committee has been given extra time to conduct its business.

Members of the committee are currently crisscrossing the country holding public hearings on the possible review of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) passed a motion giving the committee an extra two months to do its work.

The extension comes as Members of Parliament hold their first public hearing on expropriation in the community of Concordia outside Springbok in the Northern Cape.

A final draft of the report was expected to be submitted by 3 August, by which date the committee would have concluded its public hearings in the provinces.

NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai said: “I move that councils subject to the concurrence of the National Assembly extend the deadline by which the constitutional review committee has to report to 28 September 2018.”

It will now be up to the National Assembly to ratify the extension for the committee, which has already received more than 700,000 written electronic and hard copy submissions from the public.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA