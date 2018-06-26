[WATCH] Joburg's waste woes: Trash v treasure

Christa Eybers & Mia Lindeque | With Johannesburg's Robinson landfill site close to capacity, Johannesburg residents will from 1 July be compelled to separate their garbage in an effort to avoid reaching this point. EWN's Mia Lindeque takes a look at the how this will affect those who make a living from your recyclables.