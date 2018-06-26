[WATCH] Joburg's waste woes: Trash v treasure
Christa Eybers & Mia Lindeque | With Johannesburg's Robinson landfill site close to capacity, Johannesburg residents will from 1 July be compelled to separate their garbage in an effort to avoid reaching this point. EWN's Mia Lindeque takes a look at the how this will affect those who make a living from your recyclables.
More in Multimedia
-
[VIDEO] Substance Abuse Awareness Day
-
[WATCH] Saudi Arabia women hail right to drive
-
[WATCH] Plans for Israeli-Palestinian peace hits bumpy road
-
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: Spiderman sequel title revealed
-
[WATCH] Western Cape dam levels rise to above 30%
-
[WATCH] #Landreform: More than 700,000 submissions received for land claims
-
[WATCH] Cape breakdancer wins SA leg of Red Bull BC One competition
-
WATCH: ANC Conference in Limpopo to go as planned
-
[WATCH] Job Mokgoro acknowledges shortcomings of NW admin
-
[WATCH] Gugulethu housing meeting disrupted
-
[WATCH] Health minute: Are dairy-free ice creams healthier?
-
[WATCH] Unarmed US teen shot while running away
-
[WATCH] Melania Trump's jacket overshadows border facility visit
-
[WATCH] 'I need to get out of Blikkiesdorp'
-
[WATCH] Motsoaledi breaks down NHI Bill
-
[WATCH] Job Mokgoro to be sworn in as new NW premier
-
[WATCH] Baby given to wrong family in West Virginia
-
[WATCH] Meet the finalist of toilet paper wedding dress contest
-
[WATCH] Cape Town grocery store goes nude
-
[WATCH] Sashi Naidoo: My apology will be in my actions
-
[WATCH] Caught on Camera: Parents brawl at softball game
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Video of toddler climbing pool ladder goes viral
-
[WATCH] Somalian refugee turns boxer
-
[WATCH] Trump's flag hug goes viral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.