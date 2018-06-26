Joburg MMC Mpho Phalatse apologises for Israel comment
Phalatse was suspended shortly after she called Israel 'a friend of the city' during a speech at the South African friends of Israel national conference.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse has apologised for comments she made earlier this month in which she called Israel "a friend of the city".
Phalatse was suspended shortly after making the remarks during a speech at the South African friends of Israel national conference.
In a statement, she says she would like to apologise to all residents who were confused or hurt by her declaration.
The controversial speech resulted in her suspension by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who said he was disappointed that the MMC attributed her personal opinions to the city.
Phalatse says she now realises that the nature of the middle-east conflict is a sensitive subject that should be approached with care.
However, she also claims her remarks were taken out of context as the speech in its entirety touched on the local government's commitment to freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity.
Phalatse has further clarified that her Health and Social Development Department is aided by both Jewish and Muslim-aligned organisations around the world and she wasn't suggesting a particular position on the Israel-Palestine dispute.
Popular in Local
-
No sign of missing Claremont psychologist Diane Nelson
-
'Sars was a world-class efficient, respected tax & customs administration'
-
Winter rains bring much-needed respite to Cape Town’s dams
-
Malema: Indian people were oppressed better than blacks
-
UCT’s Decolonial Winter School set to continue despite backlash
-
Suspect confesses to murdering Mitchells Plain girl (6)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.