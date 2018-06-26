JMPD chief denies claims officers targeting taxi industry

On Monday, taxi drivers affiliated to 11 associations went on a one-day strike after more than 500 taxis were impounded.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe has strongly denied allegations that officers are targeting the taxi industry when enforcing the law.

Taxi bosses have vowed to intensify their strike if the JMPD does not respond positively to their grievances outlined in a memorandum which they handed over to officials on Monday.

Tembe says taxis have to brought to book when not abiding by traffic laws.

“It’s unacceptable. We can’t allow anarchy in our city. If it can be negotiated that taxi associations talk to the government, perhaps one can have a special lane for the taxis.”

