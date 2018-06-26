JMPD: 408 vehicles impounded throughout city since March
Mayor Herman Mashaba says there’s no way police will relax their efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says since March, 408 vehicles have been impounded throughout the city.
Some 341 of these vehicles were unlicensed and unregistered.
Mayor Herman Mashaba, JMPD chief David Tembe and MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun have been responding to the Alexandra Taxi Association’s decision to go on strike on Monday over what they say is a crackdown on taxis.
This un-roadworthy vehicle was on the road just last week transporting children.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 26, 2018
We struggled 2 open the door & the conditions inside were unsafe & unfit for public transportation let alone children#BuyaMthetho #JoburgRoadSafety @JMPDSafety @AsktheChiefJMPD @MichaelSun168 pic.twitter.com/b5PHUEv1sE
Tembe says it’s important that people understand police are not targeting taxis only.
He says police have received numerous complaints about people who break the law on the roads and unroadworthy cars.
“The community had an outcry about vehicles facing oncoming traffic, vehicles that skip the red light and vehicles that don’t obey road markings.”
Tembe says JMPD has received no complaints about the impounding of vehicles.
“Those trucks, you see them outside, they are not roadworthy. These are the trucks that kill people on our roads.”
#BuyaMthetho will not stop, we not #BringingbacktheRulofLaw— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) June 26, 2018
Below 👇👇we are in one of the minibus taxi that transport our children to school
All we asking for us compliance and adherence to the rules of the road
The operation addresses all unroadworthy vehicles. pic.twitter.com/AMC4anyXnQ
The chief says, so far, the JMPD headquarters at Wemmer; 70 taxis, 500 bakkies and other vehicles, including 12 trucks, have been impounded since January.
The Executive Mayor Mr Herman Mashaba alluded to the Chief of Police that the #JMPD has his full support regarding #BuyaMthetho.— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JMPDSafety) June 26, 2018
The Chief of Police said @JMPDSafety officers will leave no stone unturned & will ensure that there's minimum lawlessness within the @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/ZktJ1rmZiO
LISTEN: JMPD accused of targeting taxi industry
This is actually a scholar transport vehicle that have been impounded by @JMPDSafety because of the state of its road unworthiness- Last year @MichaelSun168 launched a scholar transport inspection operation and this is 1 of the vehicles that were taken #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/9YGMo5ZVK7— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) June 26, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
