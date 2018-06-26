Popular Topics
JMPD: 408 vehicles impounded throughout city since March

Mayor Herman Mashaba says there’s no way police will relax their efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

One of the taxis that was taken off the road by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials. Picture: @CoJPublicSafety/Twitter.
One of the taxis that was taken off the road by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials. Picture: @CoJPublicSafety/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says since March, 408 vehicles have been impounded throughout the city.

Some 341 of these vehicles were unlicensed and unregistered.

Mayor Herman Mashaba, JMPD chief David Tembe and MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun have been responding to the Alexandra Taxi Association’s decision to go on strike on Monday over what they say is a crackdown on taxis.

Mashaba says there’s no way police will relax their efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the roads.

Tembe says it’s important that people understand police are not targeting taxis only.

He says police have received numerous complaints about people who break the law on the roads and unroadworthy cars.

“The community had an outcry about vehicles facing oncoming traffic, vehicles that skip the red light and vehicles that don’t obey road markings.”

Tembe says JMPD has received no complaints about the impounding of vehicles.

“Those trucks, you see them outside, they are not roadworthy. These are the trucks that kill people on our roads.”

The chief says, so far, the JMPD headquarters at Wemmer; 70 taxis, 500 bakkies and other vehicles, including 12 trucks, have been impounded since January.

LISTEN: JMPD accused of targeting taxi industry

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

