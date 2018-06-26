Inquiry into Sars governance to get underway in Pretoria
Former judge, Robert Nugent, will address a press conference at midday today, where he is expected to outline the rules for the media but will also answers questions related to the process of the hearings.
PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will start its first public hearings in Pretoria on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission of inquiry last month after suspending Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Moyane also faces a disciplinary hearing largely related to his handling of an intelligence centre report into his former deputy, Jonas Makwakwa.
The formal hearings are scheduled to start at 2pm this afternoon and is set down until Friday.
The inquiry seeks to establish the adequacy and legality of steps taken by Sars to address revenue shortfalls in the last two years.
It will also look at the impact that the conduct of revenue service management had on the public image of the organisation.
