I wanted to kill him, but that won’t bring my daughter back - Stacey's mom

The Stacey Adams (6)'s family has confirmed the body that was found in a shallow grave opposite their house on Sunday is hers.

Stacey Adams. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Slain six-year-old Stacey Adams will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Mitchells Plain.

The girl’s family has confirmed the body that was found in a shallow grave opposite their house on Sunday is hers.

A man who was arrested on the same day the body was discovered has confessed to the murder.

Sasha Lee Adams says when she saw her daughter’s alleged killer for the last time on Sunday, she couldn’t stand to look at him.

“I wanted to kill him... really. But that won’t bring her back.”

The 25-year-old suspect, who was Adams’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested after Stacey's body was found in a shallow grave next to his wendy house in Eastridge.

A source has confirmed to Eyewitness News the man confessed to the crime. He’ll be appearing in court on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed the family positively identified the body as that of Stacey’s earlier on Tuesday.

The girl will be laid to rest later on Tuesday, according to Muslim burial rites.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

