I wanted to kill him, but that won’t bring my daughter back - Stacey's mom
The Stacey Adams (6)'s family has confirmed the body that was found in a shallow grave opposite their house on Sunday is hers.
CAPE TOWN - Slain six-year-old Stacey Adams will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Mitchells Plain.
The girl’s family has confirmed the body that was found in a shallow grave opposite their house on Sunday is hers.
A man who was arrested on the same day the body was discovered has confessed to the murder.
Sasha Lee Adams says when she saw her daughter’s alleged killer for the last time on Sunday, she couldn’t stand to look at him.
“I wanted to kill him... really. But that won’t bring her back.”
The 25-year-old suspect, who was Adams’ ex-boyfriend, was arrested after Stacey's body was found in a shallow grave next to his wendy house in Eastridge.
When EWN spoke to Sasha Lee Adams, mother of #StaceyAdams yesterday she said she’d seen her daughter’s clothes in the bin next to the shallow grave where the body had been found on Sunday. MM pic.twitter.com/u0QKX7E48G— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018
A source has confirmed to Eyewitness News the man confessed to the crime. He’ll be appearing in court on Wednesday.
Police have confirmed the family positively identified the body as that of Stacey’s earlier on Tuesday.
The girl will be laid to rest later on Tuesday, according to Muslim burial rites.
Angry community members petrol bombed the house (the suspect lived in the Wendy house next to the house) & tried to attack the 25-yo man who was taken away by police. MM pic.twitter.com/Ce896wcUY1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
