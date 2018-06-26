Hlongwa: SIU report aired at strategic intervals to embarrass ANC

Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa released a statement on Monday, saying that the issues in the SIU reports are not new and form part of an ongoing legal process.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa says allegations contained in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about his alleged involvement in irregular expenditure have been regularly ventilated in the legislature in what he says is an attempt to embarrass the African National Congress (ANC).

Civil rights group, Section 27, says that these allegations have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for consideration after details emerged about corruption in the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009, amounting to R1.2 billion.

Hlongwa, who is now the chief whip of the ANC in Gauteng, says that contrary to the impression created in the media, the SIU report is not new, saying that the details have been in the public domain for the past four years.

Hlongwa says these allegations have been aired at strategic intervals, primarily to embarrass the Gauteng ANC.

Hlongwa says that in 2014, the Hawks informed him that there was a warrant for his arrest and he had arranged to hand himself over, but the Hawks then decided not to proceed with the arrest.

Meanwhile, the SIU report has finally been made public after seven years of investigation and the Gauteng government has welcomed the unit's decision to refer its findings to law enforcement agencies for finality.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)