‘Govt needs to assist black estate agents to do business’

The Department of Human Settlements says the Property Practitioners Bill seeks to level the playing field through the establishment of a transformation fund.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Human Settlements says the importance of the land question at present makes it even more critical that the property sector is transformed.

It says the Property Practitioners Bill that is currently before Parliament, seeks to level the playing field through the establishment of a transformation fund.

The fund is intended to help the historically disadvantaged to do business in the property sector.

In 2017, black estate agents made up only 5% of the industry.

The Department of Human Settlements says the Property Practitioners Bill promotes economic transformation by facilitating access to finance for property ownership, property development and investment.

Director in the Human Settlements Department Khwezi Ngwenya says the government needs to assist black estate agents to do business, especially given that it is the black middle class who are the most active in the property market.

“Black estate agents will always be selling outside of influential areas where there is money and commission.”

The department says the proliferation of unregulated practitioners can be viewed as one of the consequences of a lack of transformation.

The bill, which will replace the more than 40-year-old Estate Agency Affairs Act, also seeks to regulate the conduct of property practitioners and give disgruntled consumers access to an independent Ombud.

