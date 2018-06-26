Gordhan set to be first witness at Nugent inquiry into Sars governance

The proceedings are scheduled to start at 2pm this afternoon and have been set down until Friday.

PRETORIA – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is scheduled to be called as the first witness at the Robert Nugent commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at South African Revenue Services (Sars).

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission of inquiry, which starts on Tuesday, last month after suspending Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Moyane also faces a disciplinary hearing largely related to his handling of an intelligence centre report into his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.

Gordhan will be the first witness to be called to testify in front of retired judge Nugent.

Gordhan was appointed Finance Minister in May 2009 and he was instrumental in establishing an efficient revenue collection service.

The minister has been a staunch critic of Moyane.

The commission is expected to deliver its interim report by the end of September and the final report before the end of November.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)