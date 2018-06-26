Popular Topics
Go

Gordhan dismisses claims of Sars being a mess when Moyane took over

Pravin Gordhan has testified in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

A YouTube screengrab Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan gives testimony in the commission of inquiry into governance at Sars.
A YouTube screengrab Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan gives testimony in the commission of inquiry into governance at Sars.
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has strongly rejected the claim that South African Revenue Service (Sars) needed to be restructured when Tom Moyane was appointed as commissioner in 2014.

Gordhan has testified in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

Judge Robert Nugent asked the now public enterprises minister whether he knew why a major review of Sars’ operations was needed.

“The reason that circulated is that Sars was a mess at the time and that’s a narrative I’d like to dismiss quite quickly because there is evidence that it wasn’t and that firm foundation had been laid.”

Gordhan says he asked Moyane about this process at his first meeting after being re-appointed as the finance minister.

“The first meeting on 15 December 2015, was to say halt this process, give me information and tell me what’s really going on; that didn’t happen.”

While the minister’s evidence has concluded, he was told he may be called again to testify.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

