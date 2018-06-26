Gordhan dismisses claims of Sars being a mess when Moyane took over

Pravin Gordhan has testified in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has strongly rejected the claim that South African Revenue Service (Sars) needed to be restructured when Tom Moyane was appointed as commissioner in 2014.

Gordhan has testified in Pretoria on the first day of public hearings at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars.

Judge Robert Nugent asked the now public enterprises minister whether he knew why a major review of Sars’ operations was needed.

“The reason that circulated is that Sars was a mess at the time and that’s a narrative I’d like to dismiss quite quickly because there is evidence that it wasn’t and that firm foundation had been laid.”

Gordhan says he asked Moyane about this process at his first meeting after being re-appointed as the finance minister.

“The first meeting on 15 December 2015, was to say halt this process, give me information and tell me what’s really going on; that didn’t happen.”

While the minister’s evidence has concluded, he was told he may be called again to testify.

#SARSinquiry Gordhan: says his presentation is 140 slides long - he says he wont address all of them. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#SARSinquiry Gordhan has compiled his presentation using slides pulled from presentations dating back to 1999. He’s setting out the background to the revenue service’s turnaround strategy. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#SARSinquiry Gordhan: our administration strategy - maximise voluntary compliance; credible enforcement action; efficient and quality processing… BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#SARSinquiry Gordhan there needed to be a change in culture: leaders need to be humble, it’s the only way to learn; integrity and good ethics are non-negotiable. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

#SARSinquiry Gordhan concludes. Now answers questions. He says the development continued after him under Magashule and Pillay. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)