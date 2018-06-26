Gauteng police hunt cop killers
Police are on the hunt for suspects who killed two of their own in the space of just a few days.
An officer was shot dead in Springs at the weekend.
In the second attack, a constable died after he was shot while responding to a break-in at a house in Pretoria on Monday morning.
The police's Vish Naidoo says: “He was on his way home driving in his private vehicle when, a few houses away from his house, he was stopped to a call by two men and when he stopped to answer to the call suspects opened fire on this member, shooting him several times in his upper body.”
